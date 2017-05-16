Texas Moving To Exclude ‘Dreamers’ From College Work-Study

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
AUSTIN (AP) – Texas legislators are seeking to deny work-study aid to immigrants attending public college under a temporary residency permit, a move that starkly contrasts with a policy the state enacted 16 years ago.
Only individuals eligible for federal financial aid would qualify for the state’s off-campus, work-study program. That includes U.S. citizens, permanent residents and refugees, but not students who came into the country illegally as children and have work visas allowing them to stay longer.
It wasn’t immediately clear how many Texas college students would be denied services if the measure is enacted.
Texas was the first to offer in-state college tuition for some immigrants in the country illegally back in 2001, under the Texas Dream Act. About 30,000 students benefited in 2015.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)