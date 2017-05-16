Veteran Stands For 11 Days In ‘Stand To Honor’ Fundraiser

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — After 11 days of standing on a box to help raise money for the Stand To Honor scholarship fundraiser, Air Force Veteran Chance Frank finally stepped off to huge applause and support.

The event, which was held at Victory Plaza in Dallas brought out dozens of volunteers who stood on boxes with footprints of fallen service members. Their goal was to raise $1 million in scholarship funds.

While many stood, none stood longer than Frank who organizers say stood for about 15 hours daily for 11 straight days.

After hearing of his story and efforts, a local company called KE Andrews Tax stepped up and offered to match all the last minute donations to help them reach their goal.

Gus Antos the event organizer said, “They have stepped up big and I think they want to get him off this thing.”

“There have been times when I questioned myself but I realize this is one of the best things I could have ever done,” said Frank of his experience.