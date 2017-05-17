Baylor University Facing Another Title IX Lawsuit Over Sexual Assault

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WACO (CBSDFW/AP) – A former Baylor student-athlete is suing the private university after she says she was drugged and gang-raped by as many as eight football players.

The federal lawsuit filed Tuesday alleges that the incident occurred in February 2012 when the victim was a student and a member of the women’s volleyball team.

According to the lawsuit, the victim went to a party hosted by members of the football team with several friends at an off-campus apartment complex.

The victim consumed a few drinks over the course of the night and at one point became very intoxicated and was unable to remember certain parts of the night.

According to the filing, the victim believes she had been drugged by the football players. The lawsuit claims this is consistent with allegations made by other victims and witnesses.

During the party, a friend of the victim saw one football player trying to pull her friend into a bathroom several times. The victim also alleges that another player kept grabbing at her throughout the night and that she repeatedly told him “no.”

At some point, after the victim’s friends left the party, the victim said she remembers one football player picking her up, putting her in his vehicle, and taking her somewhere. It was there that at least four Baylor football players are alleged to have gang-raped the victim.

After the alleged gang-rape, the victim says she remembers hearing the players yell “grab her phone! Delete my numbers and texts!”

The woman says she confided in her coach, who contacted Baylor’s football coach Art Briles and athletic director Ian McCaw. She says nothing happened.

Baylor officials said Wednesday they’ve tried to reach a settlement with the woman for months. They also noted recent efforts to improve campus response to assault allegations.

More than a dozen women have now sued Baylor, alleging officials mishandled or ignored sex assault allegations for years.

