CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]

Garland Parent Says Students Denied Lunch As Punishment

May 17, 2017 6:40 PM By Robbie Owens
Filed Under: Garland, Garland ISD, O'Banion Middle School, school lunch, school punishment

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

GARLAND (CBS11) – A dozen students were suspended from a Garland middle school on Tuesday, for watching a fight. But, that was just the beginning of a saga that had at least one parent questioning the “common sense” of the adults making decisions.

Jennifer Ford says she was able to get her son’s suspension reversed after proving that he was simply trying to get to class after leaving the nurse’s office. But, what her son said next had Ford demanding answers from O’Banion Middle School leaders.

“They told all the kids who were being suspended to go sit over at another table while the RAC kids went to get something to eat,” says her son, Nathan Sanchez. “Two kids tried to go in the line and they didn’t let him go, so we went back to the RAC classroom.”

“RAC” is what the kids call in-school suspension. But, Ford believes that O’Banion leaders broke the rules.

“I called the principal and talked to him and, he did tell me that it was illegal and against policy and procedure,” says Ford. “He told me that he was definitely going to talk to his supervisor and handle the issue. It’s more preventative.” And then quickly adding: “you can prevent it from happening again; but why did it happen to begin with?”

When CBS11 asked Garland school officials for an explanation, spokesperson Mida Milligan responded with a written statement saying, “While we cannot share information about student discipline as that is a violation of FERPA, Garland ISD does not deny lunch as a consequence for misbehavior or Code of Conduct violations. Whenever students miss lunch for any reason, food is provided to them.”

Except Nathan Sanchez says it wasn’t.

“I was hungry,” he said. “I didn’t really want to question it, I thought I would get in trouble.”

More from Robbie Owens
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch