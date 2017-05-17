LIVE VIDEO: 'Police Week' March & Ceremony Being Held In Downtown Dallas | Read More

LeGarrette Blount Joins The Eagles On 1-Year Contract

May 17, 2017 10:04 AM
Filed Under: LeGarrette Blount, NFL, Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – The Eagles and running back LeGarrette Blount have agreed on a one-year contract.

Blount led the NFL with 18 touchdowns rushing in 2016 while helping the New England Patriots win the Super Bowl. He ran for 1,161 yards, averaging 3.6 per carry.

The 30-year-old Blount is the latest veteran playmaker the Eagles have added in free agency. They also signed wide receivers Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith.

The deal announced Wednesday gives Philadelphia a big, tough back to complement its group of smaller, speedy runners.

Blount joins his fourth team in eight seasons. He began his career in Tampa Bay and also played briefly with Pittsburgh in between two stints with the Patriots.

Blount has 5,122 yards rushing in his career and 4.4 average yards per carry to go with 49 TDs.

