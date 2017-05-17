CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
New Orleans Takes Down 3rd Confederate-Era Monument

May 17, 2017 6:13 AM
Filed Under: Confederacy, Confederate monument, Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard, Mayor Mitch Landrieu, new orleans, Statue

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Workers in New Orleans have taken down a Confederate monument to Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard, the third of four such monuments to come down in the city.

The removal of the statue early Wednesday comes after the city has already taken down a statue of the Confederacy’s only president and a memorial to a white rebellion against a biracial Reconstruction-era government in the city.

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu first proposed removing the monuments in the summer of 2015, and the City Council approved the move later that year.

But the process was stuck in legal limbo for over a year as monument supporters fought to keep them up.

Supporters say removing the monuments is akin to erasing history. But those calling for their removal say they glorify a shameful part of the city and country’s history.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

