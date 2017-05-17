Political Experts Weigh In On Trump-Russia Investigation

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBS11) – The turmoil in Washington with President Trump and accusations of obstruction of justice have political experts in North Texas offering their thoughts.

“This has been 117 days like we’ve never seen,” said Dr. Jeffrey Engel, the Director of the Center for Presidential History at Southern Methodist University. “We’ve never seen a president at this point have so much difficulty, and such low approval rating. This should be the honey moon period of any presidency.”

Dr. Engel added the talks and calls for impeachment are getting a lot closer to becoming a reality should be considering to the Trump administration.

“The fact that we are discussing impeachment openly less than 6 months into a presidency there is actually no precedence for it,” he said.

Richard Roper, the former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas also weighed on the Department of Justice appointing Robert Mueller to serve as special counsel and lead up the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Roper is putting his support behind Mueller saying he is the man for the job, now that James Comey has been fired from his position as FBI director.

“His challenge would be to try and do an investigation quickly and efficiently… He is going to look at it and without any kind of political eye and make a call on what is there,” said Roper.