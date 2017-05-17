SHAKING THINGS UP: Whataburger Changing The Way It Serves Ice Cream

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM
Rain in North Texas: | Current Info | Radar | Traffic | Share Photos/Video | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
TRAFFIC: I-30 West closed at I-45 in downtown Dallas | I-635 West closed at Skillman

SHAKING THINGS UP: Whataburger Changing The Way It Serves Ice Cream

By Giles Hudson | CBSDFW.COM May 17, 2017 5:06 AM
Filed Under: Ice Cream, shake machines, Texas, Whataburger

COPPELL (CBSDFW.COM) – Quietly and without fanfare, Whataburger restaurants across the state are changing the decades-long way customers are served ice cream.

The San Antonio-based company confirmed to CBS 11 it is ending its practice of providing customized shakes and malts in favor of ice cream served out of a standardized machine.

In a statement, the company said speed and consistency were the main reasons for the change.

“We’re currently in the process of updating our shake machines to give us the ability to create a more consistent shake and deliver it quickly,” the company said. “The new machine uses the same shake recipe our customers know and love, but does not give us the ability to add extra syrup upon request.”

The new machines were introduced to one of the company’s training stores on State Highway 121 at Denton Tap Road in Coppell sometime last year, employees said.

A check of other restaurants in Dallas, Denton and Collin Counties showed just a smattering of the new machines in place.

The company has not said how long it expects the roll-out to take place.

You can follow Giles Hudson on Twitter @cbs11giles.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch