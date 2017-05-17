SHAKING THINGS UP: Whataburger Changing The Way It Serves Ice Cream

COPPELL (CBSDFW.COM) – Quietly and without fanfare, Whataburger restaurants across the state are changing the decades-long way customers are served ice cream.
The San Antonio-based company confirmed to CBS 11 it is ending its practice of providing customized shakes and malts in favor of ice cream served out of a standardized machine.
In a statement, the company said speed and consistency were the main reasons for the change.
“We’re currently in the process of updating our shake machines to give us the ability to create a more consistent shake and deliver it quickly,” the company said. “The new machine uses the same shake recipe our customers know and love, but does not give us the ability to add extra syrup upon request.”
The new machines were introduced to one of the company’s training stores on State Highway 121 at Denton Tap Road in Coppell sometime last year, employees said.
A check of other restaurants in Dallas, Denton and Collin Counties showed just a smattering of the new machines in place.
The company has not said how long it expects the roll-out to take place.
