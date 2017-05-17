LIVE VIDEO: 'Police Week' March & Ceremony Being Held In Downtown Dallas | Read More

Texas Man Sues Woman For $17.31 Movie Ticket After Bad Date

May 17, 2017 10:52 AM
ROUND ROCK (AP) — A Texas man is suing a woman he went on a date with for the price of a movie ticket after he says she texted through the film and left him at the theater.

Brandon Vezmar filed the claim for $17.31 last week. The 37-year-old tells the Austin American-Statesman he met the woman online and they went to see “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2” on May 6.

According to Vezmar, the 35-year-old woman refused to stop texting through the movie. He says the woman then left the theater and never returned when he suggested that she step outside to text.

The woman tells the newspaper Vezmar asked her later for the cost of the ticket, but she refused because “he took me out on a date.”

Comments

One Comment

  1. Gary Brown says:
    May 17, 2017 at 11:33 am

    I hope you win.

