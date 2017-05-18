Consumer Justice: Delivery Company Owner Arrested

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The business owner at the center of a months-long Consumer Justice investigation is facing felony theft charges.
Chris Cassels, owner of Hot Route Delivery Specialist, was arrested at his home Thursday morning by Denton County Sheriffs deputies.
The arrest comes a week after investigators seized documents and boxes of paperwork from his former office at the Texas Motor Speedway.
Sources tell CBS 11, the theft is related to Cassels writing fake invoices to American Eagle for nearly $300k.
If convicted Cassels faces 2 to 20 years in jail and a 10,000 dollar fine.
Cassels is also accused of writing hot checks or not paying deliver drivers across the country.
“We hear almost on a daily basis from people owed money from Hot Route,” said Jerry Pompeselli, Chief investigator at the Denton County District Attorney’s office.
Pompeselli said they are still investigating the unpaid drivers case.