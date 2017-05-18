DPD Searching For 1 Suspect Responsible For 2 Different Crimes

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two crime scenes, a half-mile apart, and one suspect. That’s what Dallas police say they’re dealing with as investigators try and pinpoint the motive behind a shooting and a house fire.

An emergency call went out just after 9:00 Wednesday night. The person reported that someone was shooting at Jerry’s Market on Bernal Street, in west Dallas.

When officers arrived the shooter was nowhere to be found, but there were nearly 50 bullet casings in the parking lot and a car riddled with holes. Most of the damage appeared to be to the vehicle and not the store.

Police later learned two people had been injured at the scene and showed up for treatment at different hospitals. It’s unclear if flying glass or bullets injured either person. The medical condition of those people isn’t known.

Another emergency call went out less than three hours after the first — this time reporting a house fire. Police believe the same man who pulled the trigger at Jerry’s Market set fire to a house in the 3000 block of Bernal, about a half-mile from the store.

A CBS 11 News crew at the scene said it looked like something was thrown through a glass windowpane to start the fire. Dallas police and Dallas Fire Recue are working to sort things out and determine the exact cause of the fire.

Meanwhile, investigators have identified the suspected shooter/arsonist and are still trying to track that person down. They have not released a description or any personal information about the suspect.