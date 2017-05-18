Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas, Across U.S., Unchanged

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
COPPELL (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Retail gasoline prices in Texas and nationwide held steady this week.
AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump was $2.18 per gallon. Drivers across the U.S. are paying an average $2.34 this week.
The association survey found Amarillo has the cheapest gasoline this week in Texas at an average $2.07 per gallon. El Paso has the most expensive gasoline statewide at an average $2.22 per gallon. Both Dallas and Fort Worth had prices on the higher end with an average cost per gallon of $2.20.
AAA analysts say gasoline demand rose this week, although the continued oversupply caused prices in most parts of the country to decline or remain the same.
AAA Texas predicts 3.2 million Texans will travel 50 miles or more from home over Memorial Day weekend — 2.6 percent higher than last year. The holiday period runs May 25 through May 29.
