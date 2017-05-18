Owner Of ‘Hot Route Delivery’ In Custody

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – CBS 11 News has confirmed Chris Cassels, the owner of Hot Route Delivery Specialists, has been taken into custody.
Investigators with the Denton County District Attorney’s Office say they picked Cassels up Thursday morning. He’s accused of writing hot checks and not paying wages to more than 100 delivery drivers across the country.
Cassels has been the subject of several Consumer Justice investigations. His arrest comes after investigators seized documents and files from his former office at the Texas Motor Speedway last week.
* This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.