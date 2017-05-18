CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
LIVE VIDEO: The Texas Weather Experts Teach Kids About Science At CBS 11 Weather Day At Globe Life Park

Owner Of ‘Hot Route Delivery’ In Custody

May 18, 2017 9:44 AM By Cristin Severance
Filed Under: Chris Cassels, Consumer Justice, Denton County Sheriff's Office, Fort Worth, Hot Route Delivery Specialists, Texas Motor Speedway

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – CBS 11 News has confirmed Chris Cassels, the owner of Hot Route Delivery Specialists, has been taken into custody.

Investigators with the Denton County District Attorney’s Office say they picked Cassels up Thursday morning. He’s accused of writing hot checks and not paying wages to more than 100 delivery drivers across the country.

Cassels has been the subject of several Consumer Justice investigations. His arrest comes after investigators seized documents and files from his former office at the Texas Motor Speedway last week.

* This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
