Police In Dallas Searching For Missing 43-Year-Old Woman

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a critical missing 43-year-old female.
Sherine Abdallah Adham was last seen at the 7700 block of Queens Garden Drive at 7 a.m. Thursday.
She’s white, six feet tall, weighs 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.
Adham made statements to her family that she wanted to harm herself.
If you have seen her, please contact 911 or the Dallas Police Department at (214) 671.4268.