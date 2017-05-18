Pregame Baseball Nuggets: Rangers 8-Game Winning Streak, Perez On The Bump & More

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
BREAKING: 1 Person Dead, Several People Hurt When Car Slams Into Pedestrians In Times Square

Pregame Baseball Nuggets: Rangers 8-Game Winning Streak, Perez On The Bump & More

May 18, 2017 11:41 AM
Filed Under: 105.3 The Fan, Jared Hoying, Jared Sandler, Martin Perez, MLB, Texas Rangers

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

*The Rangers’ 8-game win streak is tied for the longest in Major League Baseball this year with the Yankees, who won 8-in-a-row in early April. This is tied for the 7th longest win streak in Rangers’ franchise history and the longest streak since they won 8-in-a-row in 2013.

*Underappreciated keys during this streak? Over the last 8 games, the Rangers have committed just 1 error, they’ve earned 3.9 BB/game, and issued just 1.6 BB/g.

*The Texas Rangers’ starting rotation has a 3.35 ERA, BEST IN MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL. Never would have guessed they’d hold that distinction on May 17.

*Just a random thought, but if I had to rank the Rangers’ healthy centerfield options defensively, it would go: 1. Hoying 2. Rua 3. DeShields.

*The Rangers were the last team to record a sacrifice fly this season. Entering last night, only the Tigers (4) had fewer sacrifice flies on the season than Texas (5). Last night, however, the Rangers recorded 3 sacrifice flies. They joined the Phillies and Twins as the only teams with 3 sacrifice flies in a game this year. It was also the 27th time in franchise history the Rangers had recorded 3+ sacrifice flies in a game. The franchise record is 4, done four times, most recently on September 22, 2015.

*Nomar Mazara is riding a 7-game hitting streak during which he’s hitting XX-XX

*Jared Hoying set a new career-high with 4 hits last night including his first MLB home run. His previous career-high was 2 hits.

*Hoying joins Delino DeShields, who also had 4 hits last night, and Carlos Gomez as the only Rangers with 4 hits in a game this year.

*With Seattle’s LHP James Paxton on the DL, Martin Perez currently holds the title of second hardest-throwing left-handed starting pitcher in Major League Baseball among those who are healthy. His average FB of 94.0 MPH is slightly slower than Chris Sale’s 94.5 MPH average on his heater.

*LH hitters are batting .412 (14-for-34) vs. Perez this year, the highest BA allowed by any P vs. LHB out of 144 qualifiers. League average: .251. This is a bit odd considering he held lefties to a .176 BA last year, which ranked 3rd best in MLB out of 207 qualifiers. Perez is also getting ground balls at a rate way lower this year (46.6%) than last year (54.0%).

*Opposing hitters are batting .354 against Martin Perez’s fastballs, 11th highest in MLB.

*Perez has allowed more than 4 runs in a start just once over his last 14 outings. During that stretch he’s compiled a 3.99 ERA.

*Jonathan Lucroy has thrown out 9/22 would-be base stealers this year. His 40.9% caught stealing rate is well above the league average of 28.6%. WHERE HE RANKS

*Phillies SP, RHP Nick Pivetta, has allowed 5 HR in just 14.2 IP and is allowing opposing hitters to tee off to the tune of a .359 BA and 1.133 OPS. That OPS figure ranks 2nd highest among MLB pitchers with at least 3 starts in 2017.

*Tyson Ross is scheduled to throw 4 innings/approx. 65 pitches today in Arizona. He’ll then join the team in Detroit.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch