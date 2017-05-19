Firefighter Dies In San Antonio Shopping Center Fire

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A firefighter in San Antonio died and two others were seriously injured when a fire swept through a shopping center Thursday night. Parts of the building collapsed and forced crews to retreat.

Chief Charles Hood with the San Antonio Fire Department said that firefighters entered the strip mall because there were still people inside. Witnesses said that people fled the flames and firefighters pulled back as the building weakened.

Authorities later learned that one firefighter, Scott Deem, was missing. The six-year department veteran was later found dead among the debris.

About 100 firefighters stood in salute as an ambulance carried his body away early Friday.

Officials said that another firefighter suffered critical injuries and a second was seriously hurt.

“Those who put their lives on the line to serve others deserve our deepest respect, and we can never say thank you enough,” said Gov. Greg Abbott in a Friday morning statement. “In the days to come, we ask that all Texans join us in sending their well wishes to those injured in this incident for a full and speedy recovery, and in keeping everyone affected by this fire in their thoughts and prayers.”

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)