Pregame Baseball Nuggets: 9-Game Winning Streak, Rotation ERA & More

The Rangers have won 9 in a row. It’s the longest streak in MLB this year and T-4th longest in franchise history. The streak is the longest for Texas since winning 12 straight in 2011.

*Speaking of streaks…the Rangers have won 6 straight in Detroit, their longest winning streak ever in Detroit.

*Nomar Mazara currently has a 8-game hitting streak, the longest by a Ranger this season. During the streak, he’s 12-for-30 (.400) with 6 doubles. He’s reached base in 17 of his last 34 PA.

*Oh, and Maz is hitting .375 w/ RISP, T-5th in the A.L.

*The Rangers have committed just 1 error in their last 11 games.

*Ryan Rua has 3 HR this year, all with at least 2 men on base and all to the opposite field.

*Random Mike Napoli note: He’s slugging 1.081 on the first pitch of the AB since the start of 2016, 3rd highest among 198 qualified hitters. League average during that stretch: .582

*Shin-Soo Choo has earned 23 walks this year, T-8th in the American League. He’s drawing a walk every 6.57 plate appearances, 5th best rate in the A.L.

*Rougie has a career .439 BA (18-41) at Comerica Park, highest all-time among players with 40+ AB.

*The Rangers’ rotation has a combined 3.33 ERA, which remains the best in Major League Baseball.

*Last year everyone talked about the Rangers’ low run-differential relative to their wins. This year, the team’s +26 run differential ranks 3rd best in the A.L.

*The Tigers have only scored 36% of runners when on third with less than 2 outs, dead last in MLB. The next closest team, the Indians, have scored 44% of runners in that situation.