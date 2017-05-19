CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Rare Meteorological Event Creates Spectacle At Grand Canyon

May 19, 2017 4:26 PM
GRAND CANYON (CBSDFW.COM) – A video shared by the Grand Canyon National Park Service on Twitter shows dramatic footage of clouds formulating within the canyon, a wondrous look for one of the seven wonders of the natural world.

The phenomenon is called a “full cloud inversion.”

It happens when cold air from below meets warm air from above and the results are seen in the video.

According to weather reports in recent weeks, temperature during the day was an average of 69 degrees Fahrenheit, dropping to 30 degrees at night.

The Department of Interior says that this rare meteorological event only happens once every few years.

screen shot 2017 05 19 at 4 22 33 pm Rare Meteorological Event Creates Spectacle At Grand Canyon

full cloud inversion (Grand Canyon NPS)

