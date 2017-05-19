Ted Cruz On Trump ‘Unfortunately Some Of The Damage Is Self-Inflicted’

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Senator Ted Cruz told the Irving-Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce he won’t be sucked in by the controversies surrounding President Donald Trump.

“What I’m trying to do is just ignore the circus. Ignore the hyper-ventilating voices on TV.”

Now in the fifth year of his term, the Senator told reporters that he hasn’t seen Washington this bad. “There are a great many people in Washington who want the Trump presidency to fail.”

In his remarks to the Chamber, Mr. Cruz not only blamed Democrats, but also pointed to the President himself.

“Unfortunately, some of the damage is self-inflicted. I wish that were not the case.”

Senator Cruz said he didn’t agree with the decision to appoint a special counsel to oversee the investigation into potential ties between Russia and the President’s campaign. “I don’t think it was necessary to support a special counsel. The problem with special counsels, is history has shown that often special counsels become a mandate that you’ve got to find something.”

But Cruz praised former FBI Director Robert Mueller’s selection as special counsel.

“He is someone who has earned the trust of both Democrats and Republicans. I am glad that if a special counsel was going to be appointed, that it’s someone who is fair and impartial, and treat it seriously, but not treat it as a partisan matter. That’s what it really requires.”

After the Senator’s remarks to the Chamber of Commerce, CBS11 political reporter Jack Fink asked him if he believed what he called the President’s self-inflicted damage is blowing the opportunity that Republicans have.

Senator Cruz said, “I think we have an opportunity to deliver. My focus, I’m not going to get distracted by the news of the day or the tweet of the day. I’m going to stay focused on the substance and delivering for Texans.”

Cruz says he’s working at passing legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare in the Senate in order to lower health premiums — and on tax reform.

He says he wants to simplify the tax code. “I think if we get Obamacare repeal done, the chances of tax reform jump dramatically. I think if Obamacare repeal crashes and burns, the chances of tax reform drop very significantly.”

The Senator says he supports renegotiating and expanding NAFTA, by opening Mexico’s energy markets.

“If we could open those up so that Texas companies can come in and develop those resources, that could produce thousands of jobs in Mexico, help the people of Mexico, and also produce thousands of jobs here in Texas.”

Cruz said he doesn’t believe the President’s agenda is dead because of the special counsel.

