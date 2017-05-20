3 Suspects Injure Mother During Kaufman County Crime Spree

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

KAUFMAN (CBSDFW.COM) – A group of men from Dallas went on a crime spree in Kaufman Saturday morning, which included harming a mother at a local park.

According to authorities, the spree started when the three men robbed a delivery driver in Dallas and stole his vehicle. The suspects then proceeded to drive the stolen vehicle to the city of Kaufman.

Authorities say the suspects tried to then pawn some stolen lawn equipment at a local pawn shop but were denied. The group then went to a local apartment complex and fired shots at a truck in the parking lot, which authorities say was done just for fun.

The three men continued their spree at a local park where they spotted a mother with her young son and infant child. According to authorities, the men approached her wearing masks and threw her to the ground. She was shocked with a taser-like device, and her phone was stolen.

A witness helped the mother and called 911. Responding officers were also given a description of the suspects’ stolen vehicle and the license plate number.

Kaufman police along with the help of a Crandall officer and Kaufman County sheriff’s deputies were able to locate the vehicle and arrested two of the suspects near Crandall. The third suspect was eventually located at a local convenience store and was arrested.

Authorities say one of the suspects is from Kaufman while the other two are confirmed gang members from Dallas.

The mother who was assaulted and robbed was treated at the scene by medical crews and is recovering.

“I am very proud of our officers, the KSO deputies and the Crandall PD officer who helped us get these people off the streets before they could hurt anyone else,” said the Kaufman Police Department on Facebook.