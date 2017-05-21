Byron Nelson Crowns One Champion, Thousands Of Winners

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Only one person will be crowned champion of the 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson Championship, but the tournament will produce thousands of winners.

“This entire event is put on to change the lives of children” is how AT&T Senior Vice President Charlene Lake describes the annual PGA event.

The tournament has impacted over 100,000 children by raising over $150 million benefiting the Momentous Institute, a school that focuses on impacting the lives of children from the urban community.

One of those lives is that of Jesus Mendez. He attended the Momentous Institute as a fourth and fifth grader. “The reason why I went to Momentous: my mom, who came from Mexico and wanted me to have a good education,” he said.

Mendez is a Momentous Institute alumnus, who became the first member of his family to attend college. Last week, he graduated from University of Texas at Dallas “I do know that Momentous helped build a strong foundation and pushed me,” Mendez said before receiving his diploma from UTD. “I want to thank them for everything they’ve done for me.”