Police: Man Accidentally Shoots, Kills Girlfriend During Fight At Club

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was arrested early Sunday morning after police say he shot and killed his girlfriend, who was not the intended target, during a fight with another man.

Aldo Saucedo, 19, was arrested for murder and aggravated assault after his girlfriend was killed while he was shooting at another man. The other man was also shot but was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The victim, 18-year-old Natalie Tavares, was found shot and lying next to a vehicle when officers arrived at the Tiger Cabaret Club in the 9100 block of R.L. Thornton Freeway at around 3:50 a.m. Sunday.

She was transported to Baylor Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

According to police, witnesses say the incident started when Saucedo began fighting with another man inside the club. Both men then proceeded to leave the club.

Witnesses say the Saucedo then went to his vehicle and drove up to the front of the club. The other man confronted Saucedo at his vehicle where the suspect then pulled out a handgun and fired shots toward the other man.

According to police, gunshots fired by Saucedo struck Tavares which caused her death.

Saucedo is charged with murder and is being held on a $1 million bond.