Baby Moses Law Working: Mother’s Choice Gave Infant A Chance

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]
19 Killed, 50 Hurt After Reported Explosion At Manchester Arena | Watch Live CBSN

Baby Moses Law Working: Mother’s Choice Gave Infant A Chance

May 22, 2017 6:40 PM By Robbie Owens
Filed Under: Baby Moses Dallas, Methodist Dallas Medical Center, Plano's Fire Station No. 1, Safe Haven

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – A mother’s difficult choice, gave him a chance.  A North Texas newborn is healthy and now in foster care after his mother willingly surrendered the infant at a Plano fire station last week.  Under the state’s Baby Moses law, the woman need not identify herself and will face no charges.

“I know the that firefighters that accepted the baby, they’re all fathers, I think they had to know what a tough, tough thing it was for this mother to do,” says Plano Fire Department spokesperson Capt. Peggy Harrell, “tough…but, probably the most loving thing she could have done.”

The woman walked into Plano’s Fire Station No. 1 Thursday morning and told firefighters that the baby was born at home; but, she was unable to care for him. Supporters say it is exactly the kind of situation that the state’sSafe Haven Law, passed in 1999, was intended to address.

“Too many times babies have been found in suitcases, in old dryers… in a recycling plant of all things,” says Patsy Summey with Baby Moses Dallas. “I’m sad that she can’t take care of the baby, but so happy for the baby that someone loving will take the child and raise it as their own.”

According to Summey, when lawmakers passed the state’s Safe Haven Law, no funds were allocated for public education. Thus, a local bible study group decided that they would serve God, by getting the word out about the new law designed to save babies. And when Baby Moses Dallas was born — Summey, still a busy volunteer– was there.

“Having the ability to pass a baby over to a hospital, fire station, or adoption agency, is very, very important,” says Summey, lending a hand today at Methodist Dallas Medical Center.  “But, we can’t become complacent.  We have to keep spreading the word.”

Baby Moses Dallas has worked for more than a decade to raise awareness and provide training for the fire stations and hospitals that serve as safe havens.  The agency even provided the sign on display at Plano’s Fire Station No. 1.

“We know it had to be hard; but, thank you so much for doing the right thing,” said Capt. Harrell of the unidentified mother.

In Texas, unharmed infants 60 days old or younger can be voluntarily surrendered.  However, supporters say it is important to remember that infants cannot simply be left at safe haven locations; the baby must be handed to a firefighter or medical staffer.

“The message is easy: there is help out there,” says Capt. Harrell.  “There’s no obligation to answer any questions, you don’t have to give a reason.” Just give the babies a chance.

“It’s kind of a victory, isn’t it?” But, Summey’s smile suggests that she’d already answered her own question.

More from Robbie Owens
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch