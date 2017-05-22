19 Dead, 50 Injured After Reported Explosion At Manchester Arena

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
19 Killed, 50 Hurt After Reported Explosion At Manchester Arena | Watch Live CBSN

UPDATED | May 22, 2017 7:50 PM May 22, 2017 6:31 PM
Filed Under: Ariana Grande, concert, explosion, fatalities, Manchester Arena

LONDON (CBSDFW.COM) – Police say there are 19 fatalities and 50 injuries following reports of an explosion Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England.

Officials are investigating the incident as a possible suicide bombing.

There were no immediate details of what happened during the concert by the American singer, but police advised the public to avoid the area around the Manchester Arena.

Joseph Carozza, a representative from Grande’s US record label, said the singer is OK and they are investigating what happened.

Witnesses reported hearing two loud bangs coming from near the arena’s bars.

“A huge bomb-like bang went off that hugely panicked everyone and we were all trying to flee the arena,” concertgoer Majid Khan, 22, told Britain’s Press Association. “It was one bang and essentially everyone from the other side of the arena where the bang was heard from suddenly came running towards us as they were trying to exit.”

Added Oliver Jones, 17, said, “The bang echoed around the foyer of the arena and people started to run.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott released the following statement.

“I am truly saddened by the horrific events occurring in Manchester tonight,” said Governor Abbott. “As the U.K. remains on high alert, I ask that all Texans join Cecilia and me in praying for all those affected. An attack on one democracy is an attack on us all, and we must remain steadfast in our efforts to eradicate terrorists. The state of Texas offers our full support for the victims and families impacted by this tragedy.”

