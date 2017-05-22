19 Dead, 50 Injured After Reported Explosion At Manchester Arena

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LONDON (CBSDFW.COM) – Police say there are 19 fatalities and 50 injuries following reports of an explosion Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England.

Officials are investigating the incident as a possible suicide bombing.

JUST IN: Two explosions at Manchester Arena contained nails, U.S. law enforcement source tells CBS News https://t.co/2vnMEne0IE pic.twitter.com/2MIou1hoac — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 23, 2017

UPDATE: At least 19 dead, 50 others injured after reported explosion at Manchester Arena, @gmpolice confirm https://t.co/2vnMEne0IE pic.twitter.com/gcU4dbnrq5 — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 23, 2017

There were no immediate details of what happened during the concert by the American singer, but police advised the public to avoid the area around the Manchester Arena.

"You could smell the burning," witness describes Manchester Arena after reported explosions https://t.co/2vnMEne0IE pic.twitter.com/wklB0C2Ehw — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 22, 2017

Joseph Carozza, a representative from Grande’s US record label, said the singer is OK and they are investigating what happened.

Witnesses reported hearing two loud bangs coming from near the arena’s bars.

“A huge bomb-like bang went off that hugely panicked everyone and we were all trying to flee the arena,” concertgoer Majid Khan, 22, told Britain’s Press Association. “It was one bang and essentially everyone from the other side of the arena where the bang was heard from suddenly came running towards us as they were trying to exit.”

Added Oliver Jones, 17, said, “The bang echoed around the foyer of the arena and people started to run.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott released the following statement.

“I am truly saddened by the horrific events occurring in Manchester tonight,” said Governor Abbott. “As the U.K. remains on high alert, I ask that all Texans join Cecilia and me in praying for all those affected. An attack on one democracy is an attack on us all, and we must remain steadfast in our efforts to eradicate terrorists. The state of Texas offers our full support for the victims and families impacted by this tragedy.”