Human Trafficking Operation Busted In Denton County

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Area law enforcement busted a human trafficking operation last Thursday, May 18 and Friday, May 19 that resulted in 11 arrests.
Eight women were arrested for prostitution, two men for compelling prostitution and one man for prostitution and drug possession with intent to deliver.
The Denton County Sheriff’s Office, Lewisville Police Department and the Department of Homeland Security made the bust.
The Denton County Sheriff’s Office said the law enforcement operation focused on rescuing victims of human trafficking “who often are too afraid to reach out for help or do not have the ability to do so on their own.”
Those arrested were Meeliasha Escobedo, Kearis Morris, Alycia Red, Leneicia Griffin, Jordan Hussey, Sundee Hunter, Alexus Harden, Jasmine King, Micah Freeman, James Allen, and Craig Childres, all of Denton County.
The Denton County Sheriff’s Office said it will continue to work on rescuing victims of human trafficking and prosecute the people who support it.