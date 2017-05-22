Only One DFW Area BBQ Joint Makes Texas Monthly’s Top List

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

Meat eaters rejoice! Texas Monthly has released its list of the “Top 50 Barbecue Joints in Texas” and even though seven Austin restaurants made the list (as expected), only one DFW area eatery snagged a ‘Top 10’ honor.

This list only comes out about every 4 years and there is just one restaurant from the Dallas-Forth Worth area in the Top 10… and it’s not Pecan Lodge!

The lone pit making the best grade (4.75 of 5) in DFW is Cattleack Barbecue in North Dallas!?!?

In 2010, after selling the disaster restoration company he’d owned for 30 years, Todd David decided to turn his life-long BBQ hobby into a profession and founded Cattleack Barbeque, a North Dallas BBQ catering company.

According to the website, this ‘newcomer’ has been around since 2013 and is only open Thursday & Friday and on the first Saturday of month, from 10:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

KRLD’s Amanda Guerra talked with Sarah Blaskovich of GuideLive about the new list that is considered the world series of meat.

