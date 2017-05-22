Added Security At North Texas Concert After Manchester Attack

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBS11) – The explosion at the Ariana Grande show in Manchester on Monday night caused some concert venues in North Texas to beef up security.

Several Grand Prairie police officers could be seen circling and patrolling outside the Verizon Theatre for the John Legend show.

“I think it’s kind of a sad commentary on the world we live in these days,” said Kaylee Criswell, as she walked into the Verizon Theatre. “It’s hard to go somewhere you think is going to be fun.”

GPPD made the decision after it was announced investigators in the U.K. were treating the case as a “terrorist incident.”

“We didn’t want them to be afraid. So we wanted to make sure they saw plenty of officers out here,” said Lt. Anthony Hogan.

Hogan said despite zero intelligence of any similar, planned attack, they felt compelled to beef up security at the show.

“Unfortunately, the world we live in today it can happen anywhere at any time,” said Lt. Hogan.

Terrorism expert and former police officer Clint McNear said what is consistent is that venues or “soft targets” are continuing to be targeted.

“It immediately kind of takes me back to Paris in 2015,” said McNear. “At one point is enough, enough? We can’t ultimately not travel. We can’t fly or quit going to concerts or the Rangers game.”

McNear feels folks need to have a plan at every event, make themselves aware, know the exits and not just rely on others for security.

Concertgoers said while it is a sad reality, it will not stop them from enjoying life.

“You can’t just hide in your house and not go out,” said Claudia Deliz.

Just prior to taking the stage in Grand Prairie, John Legend tweeted out calling the incident “awful” and “heartbreaking” and sent his support to Ariana Grande and her fans.