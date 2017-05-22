Texas Lawmakers Send Texting While Driving Ban To Governor Abbott

Sea Lion Grabs Girl From Dock, Pulls Her Underwater A viral video shows the terrifying moment a sea lion crept behind a young girl and pulled her into the water at Steveston Harbour in British Columbia.

Demoted FWPD Officer To Speak At Press ConferenceToday we expect to hear more from at least one of the Fort Worth police officers who were demoted last week. The move came after an investigation into the leak of a viral bodycam video.