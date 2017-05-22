Three Lawsuits Allege Foot-Dragging By Fox On Harassment

May 22, 2017 3:05 PM
Filed Under: fox news, lawsuits, Sexual Harrassment

NEW YORK (AP) – Three new lawsuits Monday allege racial discrimination or sexual harassment at Fox News, deepening the network’s legal woes.

The cases increase to 23 the number of past or present Fox employees represented by attorney Doug Wigdor, the majority centered on alleged racial hostility by a since-fired financial executive. A former Fox employee who sued Monday, Adasa Blanco, said she alerted Fox executives of Judith Slater’s conduct more than eight years before Slater was let go. Slater has denied charges of racist conduct.

One employee says she was fired three days after telling her bosses she was pregnant, and a Fox News Radio employee says her bosses long ignored her complaints of a threatening co-worker.

Fox said it believes the complaints are without legal basis.

