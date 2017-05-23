Arlington Lawmaker Gets Support Needed To Criminalize Abortion

By Annie Potasznik | CBS11 News May 23, 2017 5:27 PM
Filed Under: Annie Potasznik, boys, Children, Evil, Female, gender, Girls, Handmaid's Tale, Health, Hypocracy, men, Politics, Religion, Sex, Texas, women's rights

tinderholt 2 Arlington Lawmaker Gets Support Needed To Criminalize Abortion

Representative Tony Tinderholt doesn’t want women in Texas to have the right to choose to have an abortion. (courtesy: Facebook)

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – State lawmaker Tony Tinderholt from Arlington has received the support he needs to charge Texas women with murder for abortions.

Representative Tinderholt received death threats when he originally proposed the bill, which never passed through the legislative session.

However, he then attached the idea to a separate bill that passed today.

The bill needs one more confirmation vote in the house and will then move on to the Senate where indications are it would likely not pass.

