Dallas’ Family Place Opens First Texas Shelter For Battered Men

May 23, 2017 2:32 PM
logo family place1 Dallas Family Place Opens First Texas Shelter For Battered Men

(credit: The Family Place)

DALLAS (CBDFW.COM) – The Family Place opened the first shelter in Texas dedicated specifically for male victims of domestic violence.

The shelter has 21 beds and provides private rooms to accommodate men with children.

“The Family Place believes that everyone should feel safe in their own home, regardless of gender,” said Paige Flink, CEO of The Family Place. “We have seen an increasing need for this in our community and want to provide services specifically tailored to this group.”

Since 1978 The Family Place has provided family violence services to women, men and children as the largest family violence agency in the Dallas area. The public education effort by the Dallas Mayor’s Office, the Dallas Police Department Lethality Assessment Program, the Dallas Domestic Violence Task Force and advocacy groups has increased awareness and resources surrounding men as domestic violence victims.

In 2016 The Family Place provided shelter for 32 men and nonresidential services to 50 men. Until now, men and their children were housed in hotels where they were provided counseling and meals. A combination of financial and therapeutic responsibility led The Family Place executive officers and board to create a designated space for the underserved group of domestic violence victims.

Research shows that it’s significantly more difficult for male victims to leave their abusers due to social expectations, fear of leaving children with their abusers, or feeling the legal system has minimized their abuse claims, according to the organization. Services for male domestic violence victims have steadily increased at The Family Place, and the agency foresees the need continuing to grow.

“We hope to provide these men with the respect and resources they deserve to live empowered, positive
lives,” Flink continued.

Along with safe shelter, counseling and emergency relief services, clients will have access to case management, childcare, healthcare, legal aid, transitional housing and rental assistance. All programs are provided in Spanish and English.

Access to The Family Place shelters and other resources is available by calling the 24-Hour Hotline (214) 941.1991.

 

