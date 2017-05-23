POSSIBLE RAIN: Current Info | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

‘James Bond’ Actor Roger Moore Dead At 89

May 23, 2017 8:30 AM
British actor Sir Roger Moore, best known for his portrayal as spy ‘James Bond’ has died at age 89, according to reports.

“It is with a heavy heart that we must announce our loving father Sir Roger Moore has passed away in Switzerland after a short but brave battle with cancer” said a statement from the family.

Moore began his career at the British spy in 1973’s “Live and Let Die,” and his last movie as the intelligence agent was “A View to Kill” in 1985.

The actor is survived by his children and his wife Kristina Tholstrup.

