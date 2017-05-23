CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Texas Couple Gets Engaged During Tornado Chase

May 23, 2017 1:34 PM By Amanda Guerra
Alex Bartholomew, a storm chaser from Temple, Texas, said the idea came to him months ago. He wanted to combine his two greatest passions, his girlfriend Britney Cayton and storm chasing, into one shot for an epic proposal.

Bartholomew said in preparation for the proposal, he brought a ring back in March, ahead of storm season. Then, he would have Britney accompany him while he chased.

Up until last week, Bartholomew said it was his slowest chase season yet. Until the afternoon of May 16th, when a small rope tornado descended in the Texas panhandle near the town of McLean.

Bartholomew said he almost lost his chance when the tornado became rain-wrapped, but after a few moments it re-appeared. “It was a very photogenic tornado not doing any kinda of damage out in the middle of absolutely nowhere,” he said.

Bartholomew added the couple was at a very safe distance.

“I just knew in the back of my mind this was it, the moment I’d been waiting for, the moment I’d been working toward.”

Bartholomew said he immediately pulled over and got out of the car with Cayton.

The two were accompanied by friend, Jason Cooley, who was aware of the plan and had a camera ready in hand. “I got down on one knee and asked her to marry me,” said Bartholomew.

Cayton, who had only seen one small tornado prior this the moment, said she completely forgot a twister was nearby.

“After he got down on one knee nothing else mattered. Nothing else was around me,” she said.

The stunning pictures show Bartholomew down on one knee, Cayton a hand over her mouth and behind the two a small rope tornado.

The pictures have since gone viral, featured on social media, news stations, websites, and shared by thousands across the globe.

tornado engage 2 Texas Couple Gets Engaged During Tornado Chase

(Image courtesy of Alex Bartholomew & Jason R. Cooley)

“I’m happy every one has found joy in our pictures. Honestly because not only is it a special moment between us but it feels like something that can bring joy to everyone else and that makes me happy,” said Cayton.

Bartholomew said he has no plans to attempt to top the proposal pictures for the couple’s wedding.

They plan to get married on a beach along the Texas coast.

