Texas Senate Approves Dallas Pension Bill

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – A bill to save the troubled Dallas Police and Fire Pension Fund came one step closer to becoming law on Tuesday.
The Texas Senate passed the legislation unanimously.
Under the bill, the pension system will be fully funded in 46 years and will require sacrifices from police officers and firefighters.
Dallas taxpayers will also put more money into the fund.
The bill will go back to the Texas House where it’s expected to be approved.
Then it will go to Governor Abbott’s desk for his signature.
Calling the vote “a historic measure,” the Dallas Police Association praised the Senate for its unanimous approval of HB 3158.
“Much like Representative Flynn in the Texas House, Senators Royce West and Don Huffines showed strong leadership in bringing together members of both political parties to save the Dallas police and firefighter pension system,” said Mike Mata, President of the Dallas Police Association. “HB 3158 is a historic measure that not only protects taxpayers but also provides a pathway to financial security for the men and woman who risk their lives to protect families throughout all parts of Dallas.”