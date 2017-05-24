CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Police Believe Death At High Five Was Accidental

May 24, 2017 5:40 AM By Brittany Jeffers
Filed Under: Car Crash, Dallas, High five, LBJ Freeway, North Central Expressway, Traffic

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas responded to the scene of a deadly mishap early Wednesday at the High Five interchange, where North Central Expressway meets the LBJ Freeway. The incident happened at about 3:00 a.m. and left one person dead.

Dallas Fire-Rescue was also called to the scene after reports of a car crash on the ramp connecting the northbound lanes to the eastbound lanes. But officials located one person dead on the LBJ Freeway service road below. Details surrounding the death are still not known, but authorities believe that the victim accidentally fell from the bridge.

Officials had closed both the ramp and the service road during the overnight hours, but have since opened everything back up to regular traffic.

