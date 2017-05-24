Denton Police Investigating Multiple Sexual Assaults Near UNT

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton police are investigating several sexual assaults and attempted assaults near the north-west side of the University of North Texas campus.
Police said the assailant didn’t know the victims before creating an excuse to have contact, then pouncing. He has targeted women on the streets and broken into their homes.
“It kind of makes me think I should maybe get pepper spray or something because when you park far away, it’s kind of scary to walk by your car,” said UNT student Kellye Cole.
In some cases, the man, described as having a large build, made it into the apartment, but failed to sexually assault the woman.
UNT released an alerts for both students and faculty, advising them to make sure all doors and windows are locked. Police have urged women to never open their doors to strangers late at night, too. One victim told police the man lured her by starting a conversation.
Police said women (especially students enrolled in summer mini-mesters) can always request a police escort if they feel unsafe.
Additionally, police said they haven’t ruled out the possibility more than one man is behind the assaults.