Ex-Pro Bowler Washington Would Love Chance With Hometown Cowboys

(Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

FRISCO (105.3 The Fan) – Daryl Washington is just four years removed from a spectacular Pro Bowl season. But he’s also spent the last three years sidelined due to multiple violations of the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

Now, available after a whirlwind spring during which the Arizona Cardinals reinstated and then immediately released him, he desires another chance.

“And I’d love if that chance came with my hometown Dallas Cowboys,’’ Washington tells me.

Washington was suspended indefinitely on May 30, 2014, for multiple violations of the substance-abuse policy. He had an earlier violation of the same nature. He’s seemingly gone through this process without further incident.

“I’d play anywhere,” he says, “But I believe the Cowboys would be a perfect fit for me, if it can happen!”

Washington was a star n high school in DFW and at TCU. The linebacker says he is in the best shape of his life and ready to return to an All-Pro level.

The Cowboys personnel department is aware of Washington, 30, who has 394 combined tackles, 18 sacks, six interceptions and three forced fumbles in four NFL seasons. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2012 when he posted career-highs in tackles and sacks (nine). I’m told Dallas is not inclined to sign him right now … and Washington – who tells me he’s worked diligently to be “a better man” – certainly understands the obstacles he must overcome.

Pro Bowl in 2012 when he posted career-highs in tackles and sacks (nine). I’m told Dallas is not inclined to sign him right now … and Washington – who tells me he’s worked diligently to be “a better man” – certainly understands the obstacles he must overcome.

“I love the game, I love the Cowboys and I love the DFW community,” Washington says. “I hope there is some way I get a chance to show that.”