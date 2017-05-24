Fort Worth Police Officer Gets Special Gift From Quilters

May 24, 2017 7:34 AM By Chelsea Wade
A Fort Worth Police officer recently received a special gift from two quilters.

Michele Milligan and Kirsten Rios with Pieced Together Studio in Mesquite made the drive to Cowtown to present Officer Matt Pearce with their work of art.

“We’ve been working on the quilt for a little over a year, right after Officer Pearce was shot. We were sponsored by the DeSoto Police Department. He knew that I had done this for several other officers’ families. Matt will be the first officer I have presented it to. I’ve always done it for the families of fallen officers,” Milligan said in a Facebook video posted on the Fort Worth Police Department’s page.

The quilt is designed to look like the “Thin Blue Line” flag, which is a black and white American flag with one blue stripe.

Instead of stars, Pearce’s has 30 patches from police departments across the Metroplex. “That’s amazing,” Pearce reacted. “This is a very cool quilt… This will look well hanging up in the house or in the office, wherever we decide to put it.”

Pearce was shot several times as he went after a fugitive father and son who fled into a wooded area in March 2016. He’s back in uniform now, and hopes to get back to the streets soon.

