Officer Suffers Seizure After Being Rear-Ended

May 24, 2017 4:42 PM
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth Police officer was rushed to the hospital after being involved in a car crash and suffering a seizure.

Police say it happened shortly after noon on Wednesday at NE 28th Street and Commerce.

The officer was working an accident when he was rear-ended and the vehicle was pushed into the vehicle in front of them.

Then two or three more vehicles hit the back of his vehicle.

Police said the officer then suffered a seizure due to the accident.

The officer was released from the hospital Wednesday evening and doctors said his prognosis is good.

No one else was hurt.

 

 

