Pregame Baseball Nuggets: Beltre Update, Sale vs Perez & More

Adrian Beltre is going to Arizona to play in extended Spring games. He’ll be there for a minimum of 3 days and be evaluated after that.

*Jonathan Lucroy has a 10-game hitting streak (career-high: 11, 2x)

*Nomar Mazara has a career-high-tying 11-game hitting streak, during which he is hitting .381 (16-42) w/ 9 XBH, 10 RBI, 5 BB, 7 K. His streak is the second-longest active streak in the Majors behind Yadier Molina’s 12 straight. The last Ranger with a hitting streak of 11+ games was Carlos Beltran last year.

*Joey Gallo’s 14 HR are tied for 3rd in MLB with Freddie Freeman and Bryce Harper, trailing the 15 of Mike Trout and Aaron Judge.

*Gallo’s 14 HR through the team’s first 46 games of the season are tied with Juan Gonzalez (1993, 2003) for the 4th most in franchise history. Josh Hamilton’s 19 HR through 46 games in 2012 is the record.

*Gallo’s 21 career HR through 98 career games is the third-highest total in franchise history behind the 22 hit by Dave Hostetler and Chris Davis through their first 98 games.

*With 28 total hits and 14 HR, 50% of Gallo’s hits have left the yard. That’s the highest ratio in MLB among those with 10+ HR. Next closest? Yonder Alonso (39.4%).

*BA & OPS Vs. Perez this year/career

RHB: .273 & .733 /.285 & .770

LHB: .385 & .953/.242 & .654

*Perez is getting ground balls just 45.1% of the time this year, well below his career rate of 52.3%.

*Dustin Pedroia is just 3-for-14 in his career vs. Perez. Mookie Betts is 3-for-6.

*Chris Sale has struck out 10+ in eight straight starts, which ties an MLB record set by Pedro Martinez in 1999 and matched by Sale previously in 2015.

*Sale’s strikeout rate, 38.6%, ranks best in MLB and is nearly double the league average of 20.3%.

*For Sale, it isn’t just about getting the chase. Opponents have a miss rate of 28.9% on pitches IN THE ZONE, 2nd in MLB (DeGrom, 29.2%)

*Sale has not allowed a hit in the first inning in 9 straight starts.

*Opponents are batting .140 (8-for-57) vs. Sale’s slider with 35 strikeouts. The 35 strikeouts on the slider rank 6th in MLB. Chris Archer’s 54 strikeouts on the slider rank best in MLB.

*Opponents are batting .172 vs. Sale, 2nd lowest in the A.L. behind Ervin Santana’s .144.

*Sale currently has 13.02 K/9 with just 1.78 BB/9. Among SP, only Pedro Martinez (1999) has ever finished a season with 13+ K/9 (13.2) and 2- BB/9 (1.56)

*Rangers vs. Chris Sale in their careers

Elvis: 2-23 w/ 7 K

Choo: 1-19 w/ 10 K

Nap: 3-18 w/ 7 K

Gallo: 0-6 w/ 6 K

*The Red Sox have just 4 HR vs. LHP this year, last in MLB.