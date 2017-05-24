Pregame Baseball Nuggets: Beltre Update, Sale vs Perez & More

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Pregame Baseball Nuggets: Beltre Update, Sale vs Perez & More

May 24, 2017 3:16 PM By Jared Sandler
Filed Under: Adrian Beltre, Chris Sale, Joey Gallo, Jonathan Lucroy, Martin Perez, MLB, Nomar Mazara, Texas Rangers

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

Adrian Beltre is going to Arizona to play in extended Spring games. He’ll be there for a minimum of 3 days and be evaluated after that.

*Jonathan Lucroy has a 10-game hitting streak (career-high: 11, 2x)

*Nomar Mazara has a career-high-tying 11-game hitting streak, during which he is hitting .381 (16-42) w/ 9 XBH, 10 RBI, 5 BB, 7 K. His streak is the second-longest active streak in the Majors behind Yadier Molina’s 12 straight. The last Ranger with a hitting streak of 11+ games was Carlos Beltran last year.

*Joey Gallo’s 14 HR are tied for 3rd in MLB with Freddie Freeman and Bryce Harper, trailing the 15 of Mike Trout and Aaron Judge.

*Gallo’s 14 HR through the team’s first 46 games of the season are tied with Juan Gonzalez (1993, 2003) for the 4th most in franchise history. Josh Hamilton’s 19 HR through 46 games in 2012 is the record.

*Gallo’s 21 career HR through 98 career games is the third-highest total in franchise history behind the 22 hit by Dave Hostetler and Chris Davis through their first 98 games.

*With 28 total hits and 14 HR, 50% of Gallo’s hits have left the yard. That’s the highest ratio in MLB among those with 10+ HR. Next closest? Yonder Alonso (39.4%).

*BA & OPS Vs. Perez this year/career

RHB: .273 & .733 /.285 & .770

LHB: .385 & .953/.242 & .654

*Perez is getting ground balls just 45.1% of the time this year, well below his career rate of 52.3%.

*Dustin Pedroia is just 3-for-14 in his career vs. Perez. Mookie Betts is 3-for-6.

*Chris Sale has struck out 10+ in eight straight starts, which ties an MLB record set by Pedro Martinez in 1999 and matched by Sale previously in 2015.

*Sale’s strikeout rate, 38.6%, ranks best in MLB and is nearly double the league average of 20.3%.

*For Sale, it isn’t just about getting the chase. Opponents have a miss rate of 28.9% on pitches IN THE ZONE, 2nd in MLB (DeGrom, 29.2%)

*Sale has not allowed a hit in the first inning in 9 straight starts.

*Opponents are batting .140 (8-for-57) vs. Sale’s slider with 35 strikeouts. The 35 strikeouts on the slider rank 6th in MLB. Chris Archer’s 54 strikeouts on the slider rank best in MLB.

*Opponents are batting .172 vs. Sale, 2nd lowest in the A.L. behind Ervin Santana’s .144.

*Sale currently has 13.02 K/9 with just 1.78 BB/9. Among SP, only Pedro Martinez (1999) has ever finished a season with 13+ K/9 (13.2) and 2- BB/9 (1.56)

*Rangers vs. Chris Sale in their careers

Elvis: 2-23 w/ 7 K

Choo: 1-19 w/ 10 K

Nap: 3-18 w/ 7 K

Gallo: 0-6 w/ 6 K

*The Red Sox have just 4 HR vs. LHP this year, last in MLB.

More from Jared Sandler
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch