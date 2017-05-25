CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
BREAKING: Police Chase Ends Withe RV Fire On I-30 - Watch Live | Traffic

Police Chase With RV Ends With Fire & Closed Highway

May 25, 2017 5:14 AM By Brittany Jeffers
Filed Under: Arlington, Fielder Road, hunt county, Interstate-30, police chase, Shooting

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – An early morning chase involving an RV ended with a massive fire along Interstate-30 in Arlington. The incident started at about 2:30 a.m. as authorities began pursuing a man who was believed to have shot his wife in Hunt County.

The suspect fled from police in an RV with his wife and two children inside. The wife was able to get out of the vehicle early in the pursuit, when the suspect stopped the RV in the middle of the highway in Hunt County. According to Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks, the woman had been shot two or three times. She is now being treated at Baylor Medical Center at Dallas.

Meeks said, “She told our deputy he was suicidal and homicidal, so our deputies had to use extreme caution.”

But the kids, two young boys, were inside of the RV for much of this incident.

At some point during the chase, authorities were able to spike the RV’s tires. That had the pursuit moving very slowly through a number of cities. Traffic cameras showed the RV being followed by several police vehicles on empty highways, until it finally came to a stop in the westbound lanes of Interstate-30 near Fielder Road in Arlington.

rv 14 Police Chase With RV Ends With Fire & Closed Highway

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

That is where the RV burst into flames. It is believed that, once the spiked rubber tires wore down to just the rims, sparks that flew up from the metal hitting the highway were enough to ignite the vehicle with the suspect and his kids still inside. Flames shot high into the air, but firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze.

Video showed the children being safely placed into the back of an ambulance. They did not look to be seriously hurt. However, officials said that the suspect never exited the vehicle. Firefighters could later be seen covering the RV driver’s remains at the scene. Authorities are now conducting an investigation.

rv 11 Police Chase With RV Ends With Fire & Closed Highway

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

Meanwhile, the westbound side of Interstate-30 was completely shut down. Drivers caught in the nasty backup could be stuck for hours while crews clean up the mess. Many of those drivers had been behind the police pursuit as it was happening, before the fire even started.

“Traffic was steadily going like 20-25 mph, but every once in a while it would stop,” said witness Thomas Coggeshall. “You see police lights, but you couldn’t see what was going on. By the time I got up around here, you could see the fire. It was blazing pretty good. It was probably 10-foot in the air.”

The eastbound lanes of the interstate were also shut down, but are starting to slowly open back up to regular traffic. Check out the traffic map for the latest updates.

