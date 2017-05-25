CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
DEAN & DELUCA Invitational Honors First Responders

May 25, 2017 3:56 PM
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The DEAN & DELUCA Invitational is underway in Fort Worth, and while PGA players are in the spotlight, there were some different stars on the 17th hole.

First responders were recognized for putting their lives on the line each and every day. This includes Fort Worth Police Officer Matt Pearce, who last March was shot multiple times in the line of duty, including once in the face.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price was on hand to pay tribute to the first responders She said it’s the men and women who carry out that task, which make Fort Worth one of the best cities in the nation.

Officer Pearce said he wants to help bridge the gap of distrust with law enforcement. He wants to be representative of the majority of officers who perform their jobs admirably, not the few who don’t. While he has yet to return to active duty,  Pearce said he will never be anything but proud to put that badge on his chest.

His road to recovery story is one everyone can rally around, according to Mayor Price.

 

