CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]

Pianist In Texas For World-Renowned Van Cliburn Competition

May 25, 2017 9:19 AM
Filed Under: Bass Performance Hall, Music, Pianist, Van Cliburn, Van Cliburn Amatuer Competition, Van Cliburn Foundation, Van Cliburn International Piano Competition

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Dozens of the world’s most talented young pianists are in North Texas today — setting the stage for the 15th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition.

Nearly 300 people, from around the world, applied to take part in the competition held each year in Fort Worth – but only 30 made the cut. Four of the more than two-dozen finalists are American, but all of those competing are between the ages of 18 and 30.

The field of pianists, consisting of 21 men and nine women, will be cut down in a series of rounds during the three-week piano contest being held at the Bass Performance Hall.

The event is named after the famous pianist Harvey Lavan “Van” Cliburn Junior, a Fort Worth native, who died in 2013. It was in 1958 when Van Cliburn won the prestigious Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow. The pianist went on to play for royalty, heads of state and every U.S. president from Harry Truman to Barack Obama.

Jacques Marquis, president and CEO of the Cliburn Foundation, explained that many of the young pianists hope to follow in Van Cliburn’s footsteps. “They’ve been playing the piano since they’re four and five… that means they are extremely achieved pianists and they’re looking to get in the career.”

The Van Cliburn Foundation has also partnered with the Paris-based classical music internet channel medici.tv to stream “live performances, announcements, interviews, featurettes, and other behind-the-scenes footage” on the Cliburn homepage.

To reach an even larger audience the competition will also broadcast the June 10 finals live on a screen in Fort Worth’s Sundance Square and at a number of movie theaters here in North Texas and across the country.

The first round of the Van Cliburn competition kicks off this afternoon at 2:30 and is open to the public – tickets are $10.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch