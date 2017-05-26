2 Toddlers Die After Locking Themselves Inside Hot Car

WEATHERFORD (CBSDFW.COM) – A mother found her 16-month-old son and 2-year-old daughter dead inside a hot car this afternoon.
Parker County Sheriff’s investigators were called to the 200 block of Rambling Loop, west of Lake Weatherford, where they found the two children unresponsive inside the locked vehicle.
Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said the incident was reported shortly after 4 p.m., when the temperatures had reached 96 degrees.
“This case is in the early stages of the investigation,” Sheriff Fowler said. “Any comment regarding this case at this time, would be an assumption, until all of the facts are gathered.”
The mother reported both of her children “took off” but after searching the area, she eventually found them inside the small four-door vehicle on the property. She said the children had locked themselves inside. Distraught, she said broke a window but it was too late.
Emergency medical personnel were immediately contacted. Both children were pronounced deceased at 4:33 p.m. from suspected extreme heat exposure.
The little girl had celebrated her 2nd birthday in late February.
