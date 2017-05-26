CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Arrest Made In Murder Of Woman Found Floating In Texas Lake

May 26, 2017 10:14 AM
Filed Under: Arrest, capital murder, Crime, Megan Getrum, Molly Matheson, plano, Reginald Gerard Kimbro, Reginald Kimbro, Texas

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM)Plano Police have made an arrest connected to the disappearance of 36-year old Megan Getrum.

According to the Plano police, 23-year-old Reginald Gerard Kimbro has been charged with capital murder in the death of Getrum. Her body was found floating in Lake Ray Hubbard last month.

megan leigh getrum Arrest Made In Murder Of Woman Found Floating In Texas Lake

Megan Leigh Getrum (Image via Plano Police Dept.)

Plano police Officer David Tilley says an autopsy shows Getrum suffered a fatal injury to her neck and that she had been thrown into Lake Ray Hubbard face down, meaning both injuries could have caused the death. Tilley said it appears Getrum had also been sexually assaulted. That meant there was DNA evidence.

Kimbro is being held in the Tarrant County jail for the April 10th murder of Molly Matheson, who had been murdered near the TCU campus.

When someone is arrested police get a DNA sample and put it into a database. That’s what apparently led police to Kimbro as a suspect in Getrum’s death, the DNA match.

reginald kimbro Arrest Made In Murder Of Woman Found Floating In Texas Lake

Reginald Kimbro (Image via Plano Police Dept.)

Kimbro’s bond has been set at $1 million.

READ MORE: Body Of Missing Plano Woman Found In Dallas

*This is a developing story. Follow CBSDFW.com and 1080 KRLD for the latest information. 

