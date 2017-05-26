Arrest Made In Murder Of Woman Found Floating In Texas Lake

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano Police have made an arrest connected to the disappearance of 36-year old Megan Getrum.

According to the Plano police, 23-year-old Reginald Gerard Kimbro has been charged with capital murder in the death of Getrum. Her body was found floating in Lake Ray Hubbard last month.

Plano police Officer David Tilley says an autopsy shows Getrum suffered a fatal injury to her neck and that she had been thrown into Lake Ray Hubbard face down, meaning both injuries could have caused the death. Tilley said it appears Getrum had also been sexually assaulted. That meant there was DNA evidence.

Kimbro is being held in the Tarrant County jail for the April 10th murder of Molly Matheson, who had been murdered near the TCU campus.

When someone is arrested police get a DNA sample and put it into a database. That’s what apparently led police to Kimbro as a suspect in Getrum’s death, the DNA match.

Kimbro’s bond has been set at $1 million.

