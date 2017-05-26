2 On Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List Captured

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Investigators say two men on the Texas 10 Most Wanted sex offenders list have been captured.
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Friday announced the unrelated arrests of 25-year-old Everett Cole Rainey and 39-year-old Raul Gonzalez Jr.
Rainey was captured Tuesday at a San Antonio bus station. Gonzalez was arrested Thursday at a house in Dallas.
Rainey was wanted for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and probation violation. His original conviction was in a Caldwell County case.
Authorities say Gonzalez last year cut off his ankle monitor and failed to report to a Fort Worth facility after being paroled for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements in a Tarrant County case involving a 15-year-old girl.
DPS says both arrests were the result of tips and rewards will be paid.
