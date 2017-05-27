Authorities Investigating Deadly Motorcycle Accident On DNT

May 27, 2017 4:54 PM
Filed Under: Dallas North Tollway, Deadly Crash, highway patrol, Motorcycle Accident

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed one on the Dallas North Tollway Saturday morning.

The crash completely shut down the northbound lanes of the DNT for hours after the wreck happened around 5:15 a.m.

Highway patrol says it appears the motorcyclist was headed north and struck the concrete center median and a light pole. The driver was thrown from the bike and died.

The victim has not been identified.

Troopers say several other vehicles then hit the light pole that was down across the road but there were no other injuries.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the motorcycle driver to lose control.

