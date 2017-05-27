Gov. Abbott Signs Bill Providing Better Security For Judges

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill into law Saturday that increases security for judges by expanding security reporting requirements and creating a judicial security division.
The bill is named in honor of Judge Julie Kocurek, who survived an attempted assassination outside her some in 2015. She and her family joined Gov. Abbott in the signing.
In a statement, Gov. Abbott said:
“The craven attack against Judge Julie Kocurek is deeply troubling, and Texas must be committed to protecting those who uphold the rule of law in this state. With this new law, judges will have the proper security that creates a safe environment in which they can perform their duties. I would like to thank Senator Zaffirini and Representative Smithee for their work on such an important piece of legislation.”
The law goes into effect September 1, 2017.