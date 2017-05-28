‘Carry The Load’ Event In Dallas Honors Fallen Heroes

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Thousands gathered in Dallas to honor fallen service members and first responders in the “Carry the Load” memorial march, officials say.
The two-day event features live music, patriotic speeches and stories about fallen heroes. The memorial march began at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Reverchon Park.
Officials say the event was founded by two former Navy SEALs to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day and to raise money for military, first responders and their families.
Several Dallas police officers are participating in the march in remembrance of fallen family, friends and co-workers.