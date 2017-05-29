Arlington Police Seek Hit-&-Run Driver After Fatal Crash

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Arlington are searching for a driver after an incident early Monday that left two people from one car dead. It happened at about 1:45 a.m. in the 3900 block of Interstate-20, between Park Springs Boulevard and Kelly Elliott Road.

A vehicle was heading eastbound along the highway when it struck a guardrail and rolled over multiple times. The male driver of that car was ejected during the crash. When the vehicle came to a rest, a female passenger got out and started to run toward the man.

However, another passing vehicle then struck the woman before speeding away from the scene.

Both the man and the woman were pronounced dead at the scene. The names of the victims have not yet been released. There were no other passengers inside of that car. Meanwhile, police are now searching for the driver who hit the woman. Witnesses only described that vehicle as a white sedan. Further details are still under investigation.